Pashinyan hosts New South Wales Premier Berejiklian in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, July 18 hosted Gladys Berejiklian, the Premier of the Australian State of New South Wales, who is paying a private visit to Armenia.

“We are happy and proud of your activity in Australia. Today, you are one of the most influential Armenian women in the world, and I am pleased to meet you,” Pashinyan said.

The Head of the Armenian government expressed hope that Berejiklian’s efforts would help boost relations between Armenia and Australia and expand the scope of mutual interests.

Berejiklian complimented the Prime Minister for the positive developments unfolding in Armenia and stated the Armenian community of Australia is closely following the events taking place in the motherland.

She stressed that she is witnessing great enthusiasm and belief among the Armenians.

Berejiklian weighed in on her activities in the state of New South Wales and the Armenian community of Australia.

The two also exchanged ideas on developing cooperation between Armenia and Australia, strengthening ties between the Motherland and the Diaspora, as well as on the priorities of the Armenian government.

Berejiklian won the March 23, 2019 election in New South Wales to become the first ever female politician re-elected to the post of prime minister. Berejiklian’s grandparents survived the Armenian Genocide.

New South Wales is one of eight states in Australia with a population of about 8 million, of which more than 5 million live in the capital city of Sydney. Per capita GDP stands at about 53,000 dollars. Being only the fifth most populated state in Australia, New South Wales provides 32.7% of the Australian economy. 20% consists of agriculture. The state exports coal, and boasts a strong component of high-tech industry. Sydney is home to Australia’s largest IT companies.