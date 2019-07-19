Armenia parliament speaker meets U.S. lawmakers in D.C.

PanARMENIAN.Net - The President of the Armenian National Assembly, Ararat Mirzoyan, with the Members of U.S. Congress in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, July 18.

Representatives Eliot Engel, Frank Pallone Jr, Jackie Speier and others participated in the meeting.

The Members of Congress welcomed the democratic changes that took place in Armenia and expressed readiness to support the development of the Armenian-American agenda.