Armenia parliament speaker meets U.S. lawmakers in D.C.

July 19, 2019 - 18:44 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The President of the Armenian National Assembly, Ararat Mirzoyan, with the Members of U.S. Congress in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, July 18.

Representatives Eliot Engel, Frank Pallone Jr, Jackie Speier and others participated in the meeting.

The Members of Congress welcomed the democratic changes that took place in Armenia and expressed readiness to support the development of the Armenian-American agenda.

Armenia is Russia's key partner in the South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan will lead the highest-level delegation to ever visit Australia.
The issue that pitted different groups within the Armenian community and the Istanbul Governorate began in 2007.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West says she now wants to focus attention to the Armenian Genocide.
