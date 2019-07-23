Armenian border settlement included in eco-village development plan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian village of Koti, 2.5km from the state border, has been subjected to hostile bombardment from time to time. Not only houses, but the village’s cultural center has suffered too. The walls of the municipality have become silent witnesses of the consequences of gunfire. The head of the administrative area of the village, Feliks Melikyan, collected and stored bullets and shell fragments from various caliber weapons. Among those released in September 2018, during which one of the villagers was injured. The evidences did not weaken the determination of the villagers to live and flourish the village. For their safety, however, it is a priority task ensuring street lighting, especially at late night hours. The village partially solved this problem with the support of various institutions, but it’s not enough to solve the problem.

“Koti has a 38 km long border with the neighboring country. There is a problem of providing street lighting and full security. The opponent, if willing, can target the village in more convenient, daylight hours. Especially during the active hours of the residents. The illuminated streets are a message to the adversary that we are here, the village breathes, and it is here. On the other hand, it is also important from the security point of view. In the borderland villages, in the darkness of the night, any movement in the streets is suspicious when it is not visible. It is impossible to solve such a problem through the modest budget means of the community,” said Felix Melikyan, head of the administrative area.

Koti is in the focus of VivaCell-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) attention.

“This year we are continuing what has been started years ago – the implementation of social investment packages. This year we will pay particular attention to developing infrastructures in farther villages. We will have other projects, too, and most of them will encompass borderland villages,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

Energy saving street lighting system will be installed in Koti. It is envisaged to illuminate one of the streets, about 1,550 m. long, in the northern part of the village with energy-saving and environment-friendly LED system. The development of a contemporary infrastructure will solve the security problems of moving around the village in the evening hours. As a result of low energy consumption, financial savings will also be an important achievement for the village. The implemented lighting system is considered to be the most energy-saving one in the world.