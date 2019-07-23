Armenia Foreign Minister to travel to Georgia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will make an official visit to Georgia on July 24-25, the press service of the Foreign Ministry reveals.

Negotiations with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani are scheduled, after which the two will make statements for the press.

Mnatsakanyan will also hold meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze and Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze.

The Armenian Foreign Minister will also meet the representatives of the Armenian community of Georgia.