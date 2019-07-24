Armenia planning to build new road to Artsakh
July 24, 2019 - 18:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan has revealed that the Armenian government is planning a new 150 milometer road connecting the country to Artsakh in 2020.
A corresponding decision has already been approved, Grigoryan said in a conversation with RFE/RL Armenian Service.
The road is set to connect the Armenian town of Kapan and Hadrut in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Grigoryan said, adding that they hope to conclude discussion by the end of the year.
Two roads connecting the two Armenian republics together are currently in use.
Top stories
Upon the Board's approval, an amount equivalent to about $35.5 mln becomes immediately available to Armenia.
Armenia's foreign debts was down by $86.5 million as of March 2019, the government said in a Facebook post.
The number of tourists who visited Armenia in January-March has grown by 5.2% year-on-year, the National Statistical Service reveals.
As of January 31, Armenia's foreign debts stood at $5.547 billion, but as of March 31 it has come down to $5.488 billion.
Partner news
Latest news
North Korea detains crew of Russian fishing vessel Russian embassy officials met the Russian captain and a deputy, who were staying at a hotel in the North Korean city of Wonsan.
Facebook slapped with $5 billion fine Facebook will be required to conduct a privacy review of every new product or service that it develops.
Pashinyan hails Armenia-UK ties in message to Boris Johnson Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Boris Johnson on being chosen as the UK’s next Prime Minister.
Mysterious destroyed temple discovered underwater in Egypt A mysterious temple has been discovered among the ruins of an ancient sunken city described as the "Egyptian Atlantis".