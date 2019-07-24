Pashinyan hails Armenia-UK ties in message to Boris Johnson

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Boris Johnson on being chosen as the UK’s next Prime Minister, expressing a hope to meet the new head of the British government in the near future.

Armenia attaches great importance to the ongoing development and expansion of the Armenian-British partnership," Pashinyan said in his message.

"The constructive dialogue established between our countries creates a solid foundation for the achievement of significant achievements in all directions and the comprehensive use of the existing potential for the benefit of our friendly peoples.

"I hope that in the near future we will have an opportunity to meet and give a new breath and quality to the Armenian-British relations."

Johnson became Prime Minister on Wednesday, July 24 after winning an election to lead the governing Conservatives. He will have just over three months to make good on his promise to lead the UK out of the European Union by October 31.