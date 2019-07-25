New York votes to name Bronx street after Stan Lee

PanARMENIAN.Net - The iconic comic book writer who helped create Marvel’s greatest superheroes and villains could soon have a street named after him in the Bronx, NBC reports.

Council Member Fernando Cabrera’s proposal aims to honor Stan Lee’s Bronx roots by co-naming a section of University Avenue between Brandt Place and West 176th Street after the comic book genius.

The city council voted Tuesday to approve the proposal.

Lee is known for being among the masterminds to create superheroes like Spider-Man, the Hulk, Black Panther, the X-Men and more.

“Stan Lee was a Bronx native who grew up in my district,” said Cabrera. “Stan Lee was a creative genius who co-created iconic super heroes including Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Hulk, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Black Panther and more. Mr. Lee’s amazing talent brought joy and entertainment to countless children and adults and he deserves to be permanently memorialized in his home borough, the Bronx.”

Lee passed away last November at the age of 95. He was declared dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

As the top writer at Marvel Comics and later as its publisher, Lee was widely considered the architect of the contemporary comic book. He revived the industry in the 1960s by offering the costumes and action craved by younger readers while insisting on sophisticated plots, college-level dialogue, satire, science fiction, even philosophy.