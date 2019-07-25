Boarding staircase collides with Yerevan-bound plane in Moscow
July 25, 2019 - 14:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An incident happened while a Yerevan-bound plane was preparing for flight at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport.
Passenger boarding stairs collided with the aircraft and damaged its coating, Nordwind revealed according to RBC.
When servicing the aircraft, the coating of the Boeing 737 aircraft was damaged, as a result of which the passengers of the Moscow-Yerevan flight will board a reserve aircraft. The estimated delay time is 30 minutes," the carrier said.
This is the second incident involving a Nordwind flight from Moscow to Yerevan within the past week.
Eight passengers were injured while evacuating a Yerevan, Armenia-bound Boeing 737 aircraft at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport after midnight on July 19. As the Nordwind Flight N4477 was preparing for takeoff on the runway, a strange smell was noticed, the airlines said in a statement. As the crew informed airport authorities, the pilot taxied the plane off the runway before cutting the engines. The plane never caught on fire, although earlier reports said smoke had filled the cabin.
