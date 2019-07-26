Armenian envoy to UN elected ECOSOC vice-president

PanARMENIAN.Net - Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations Mher Margaryan was elected one of the three new vice-presidents of the world body's Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on Thursday, July 25.

Norway's envoy to the UN on Thursday was elected the new president, while Pakistan's Permanent Representative Maleeha Lodhi, Deputy Permanent Representative of Mexico Juan Sandoval Mendiolea were also elected vice-presidents of ECOSOC.

On Thursday, ECOSOC held its first plenary meeting for the 2020 session to elect its bureau for the session.

The ECOSOC bureau is elected by the council at large in July every year. The bureau's main functions are to propose the agenda, draw up a program of work and organize the session with the support of the UN Secretariat.