Armenian envoy to UN elected ECOSOC vice-president
July 26, 2019 - 10:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations Mher Margaryan was elected one of the three new vice-presidents of the world body's Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on Thursday, July 25.
Norway's envoy to the UN on Thursday was elected the new president, while Pakistan's Permanent Representative Maleeha Lodhi, Deputy Permanent Representative of Mexico Juan Sandoval Mendiolea were also elected vice-presidents of ECOSOC.
On Thursday, ECOSOC held its first plenary meeting for the 2020 session to elect its bureau for the session.
The ECOSOC bureau is elected by the council at large in July every year. The bureau's main functions are to propose the agenda, draw up a program of work and organize the session with the support of the UN Secretariat.
Top stories
The European Union has come up with a multi-million euro support to Armenia’s reforms in judiciary.
Taner Akçam says the signatures on the letters, dated 3 March and 7 April 1915, match those of Shakir on other documents.
Armenia is Russia's key partner in the South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan will lead the highest-level delegation to ever visit Australia.
Partner news
Latest news
Deployment of second Ebola vaccine would not be quick fix: experts The new shot would likely take months to win the trust of frightened locals and show results, health officials say
No evidence that depression affects emotion recognition Enrolled patients attended 4 study visits, each 2 weeks apart, either at home or at their primary care clinic.
Armenian Genocide doc "Intent to Destroy" nommed for Emmy The doc was nominated for a News and Documentary Emmy Award in the Outstanding Historical Documentary category
U.S. govt. orders first federal executions since 2003 The U.S. government is to resume executing death-row inmates after a 16-year hiatus, the justice department has announced.