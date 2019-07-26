Marvel confirms Avengers 5 will be happening

PanARMENIAN.Net - Put those tissues away, Marvel has confirmed "Avengers: Endgame" won't be the last Avengers film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Earth's mightiest heroes were almost wiped out in the last Avengers film, which became the highest grossing film of all time and it was a bitter sweet ending when the team split up, due to tragic deaths and retirements.

Speaking at the San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed that a fifth Avengers film will be made in Phase Five.

When asked whether he'd thought about how the new team would look, he said: "Yes. It will be a very different team than we've seen before. That's what Endgame was all about. It will be a very different incarnation of the team with some people you've already met and some you haven't met yet."

He added: "Well it's what I love about the Marvel comic method of storytelling. That's not anything we invented, I love that things build up, they build to a crescendo, they all get together, they separate, they change.

"And now we get to do that, not just in movies but in these mega event series on Disney Plus, [which] has just invigorated all of us at Marvel Studios to keep going."