// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Marvel confirms Avengers 5 will be happening

Marvel confirms Avengers 5 will be happening
July 26, 2019 - 10:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Put those tissues away, Marvel has confirmed "Avengers: Endgame" won't be the last Avengers film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Earth's mightiest heroes were almost wiped out in the last Avengers film, which became the highest grossing film of all time and it was a bitter sweet ending when the team split up, due to tragic deaths and retirements.

Speaking at the San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed that a fifth Avengers film will be made in Phase Five.

When asked whether he'd thought about how the new team would look, he said: "Yes. It will be a very different team than we've seen before. That's what Endgame was all about. It will be a very different incarnation of the team with some people you've already met and some you haven't met yet."

He added: "Well it's what I love about the Marvel comic method of storytelling. That's not anything we invented, I love that things build up, they build to a crescendo, they all get together, they separate, they change.

"And now we get to do that, not just in movies but in these mega event series on Disney Plus, [which] has just invigorated all of us at Marvel Studios to keep going."

Related links:
Birmingham Mail. Marvel confirms there will be a fifth Avengers film in Phase Five
 Top stories
Serj Tankian and Tom Morello pay tribute to Chris CornellSerj Tankian and Tom Morello pay tribute to Chris Cornell
Tom Morello and Serj Tankian joined forces onstage at the Sonic Temple festival with a moving rendition of "Like A Stone".
Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West welcome forth babyKim Kardashian West, Kanye West welcome forth baby
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and artist Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child into the world.
Daron Malakian says SOAD felt most proud when performing in ArmeniaDaron Malakian says SOAD felt most proud when performing in Armenia
"I think that was a really emotional thing for everybody in the band," the System Of A Down guitarist said.
Daron Malakian confirms delay of System Of A Down albumDaron Malakian confirms delay of System Of A Down album
Daron Malakian said their first studio effort since 2005’s Hypnotize is still nowhere close to hitting the shelves.
Partner news
 Articles
Cultural diplomacy as a driver of Armenia’s economy

ICAE2018 proves a success

 Most popular in the section
Colin Firth was 'awestruck' watching Cher in Mamma Mia 2
44th César Award will be dedicated to Charles Aznavour
"Spitak" about Armenia quake joins Best Foreign Language Oscar race
Constantinople-Armenian photographer, Ara Güler dies at 90
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Deployment of second Ebola vaccine would not be quick fix: experts The new shot would likely take months to win the trust of frightened locals and show results, health officials say
No evidence that depression affects emotion recognition Enrolled patients attended 4 study visits, each 2 weeks apart, either at home or at their primary care clinic.
U.S. govt. orders first federal executions since 2003 The U.S. government is to resume executing death-row inmates after a 16-year hiatus, the justice department has announced.
U.S. spy plane reportedly approaches Russian airbase in Syria A publication said the aircraft was likely conducting a reconnaissance mission off the coast of Latakia.