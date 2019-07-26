Armenian Genocide doc "Intent to Destroy" nommed for Emmy
July 26, 2019 - 12:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Intent to Destroy”, a documentary about the Armenian Genocide directed by acclaimed director Joe Berlinger, has been nominated for a News and Documentary Emmy Award in the Outstanding Historical Documentary category, reveals the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
In the documentary, Berlinger embeds himself on the epic film set of Terry George’s "The Promise" (2016) to take an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide.
Historians, scholars and filmmakers come together in Berlinger’s cinematic exploration of the tangled web of responsibility that has driven a century of denial by the Turkish government and its strategic allies.
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
