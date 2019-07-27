Bernie Sanders reaffirms commitment to Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday, July 26 reaffirmed his commitment to properly address the Armenian Genocide, reports the Armenian Council of America.

He was meeting with members of the ethnic and independent media today. During the meeting, Sen. Sanders discussed issues including environmental racism, gentrification, access to healthcare services, and immigration.

The presidential candidate expressed his continued support for the reaffirmation of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and vowed to address it as such during the annual presidential address on April 24, unlike previous Presidents who have failed to uphold their promise.

Specifically, during the roundtable discussion, Armenian Media outlet MassisPost.com asked “as President will you stand up to the Turkish government and officially use the word ‘genocide’ at the annual Presidential Armenian Genocide commemoration message to the nation?” The Senator simply stated “Yes, I think the debate (on the Genocide) is now over.”

Senator Sanders is currently is among 18 co-sponsors of the Armenian Genocide Resolution S.Res.150, spearheaded by Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Ted Cruz (R-TX).

The Armenian Council of America is committed to champion the causes and concerns of the Armenian-American community within local, state, and federal governments.