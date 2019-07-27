150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 150 ceasefire violations - more than 1300 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from July 21 to 27, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers continue holding the upper hand and protecting their positions along the contact line.