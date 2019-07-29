Armenian soldier killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border shooting
July 29, 2019 - 10:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces, Arman Bulghadaryan (b. 1995) was killed in Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations along the border on Sunday, July 28.
Earlier, another Armenian serviceman had been wounded in cross-border shooting by Azerbaijani troops.
