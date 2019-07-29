// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian soldier killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border shooting

July 29, 2019 - 10:31 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - An soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces, Arman Bulghadaryan (b. 1995) was killed in Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations along the border on Sunday, July 28.

Earlier, another Armenian serviceman had been wounded in cross-border shooting by Azerbaijani troops.

62% of Armenians have positive image of EU: survey62% of Armenians have positive image of EU: survey
62% of Armenians have a positive image of the European Union (EU), compared to 48% in 2018, the survey says.
Armenia's government OKs raising minimum wage by 24%Armenia's government OKs raising minimum wage by 24%
The government on Thursday, June 27 approved a draft law on raising minimum wage in Armenia by 23.6%
Armenia’s population expected to dwindle to roughly 2 mln in 2100: UNArmenia’s population expected to dwindle to roughly 2 mln in 2100: UN
Armenia’s population will dwindle to a little more than 2 million in 2100 from today’s almost three million.
Pashinyan: Armenia badly needs a truly independent judicial systemPashinyan: Armenia badly needs a truly independent judicial system
Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia badly needs a truly independent and impartial judicial system.
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

Armenia looks to ban plastic bags from 2022
Armenia's tourism potential represented at ITB Berlin
Armenian troops hinder Azerbaijan’s engineering work on border
Armenian PM, UAE State Minister talk bilateral ties in Yerevan
