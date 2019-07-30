Benjamin Ferencz joins Aurora Prize Selection Committee

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced that Benjamin Ferencz, world famous peace and human rights activist, has joined the Selection Committee of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity as its Honorary Co-Chair.

The Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity is a global humanitarian award established to recognize modern day heroes and the exceptional impact their actions have made on preserving human life and advancing humanitarian causes in the face of adversity. On behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, an Aurora Prize Laureate is honored each year between 2015 and 2023 (in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide 1915-1923) with a $1,000,000 award which gives the Laureate a unique opportunity to continue the cycle of giving and support the organizations that have inspired their humanitarian action.

The well-known Romanian-born American lawyer, who has been promoting the establishment of an international rule of law for many years, will be a global ambassador of the Aurora Prize.

“We are delighted to welcome Ferencz, whose persistent efforts to secure justice for the victims of crimes against humanity have made our world a better place. During his career he has defended human decency and our common humanity against persecution and genocide. We are happy to have him join the Aurora Prize Selection Committee as its Honorary Co-Chair,” said Vartan Gregorian, Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Co-Founder and President of Carnegie Corporation of New York.”

Ferencz is an international lawyer and human rights activist. He was one of the investigators working to hold the Nazis accountable for the crimes committed during World War II and acted as Chief Prosecutor for the US Army at the Einsatzgruppen Trial held in Nuremberg, Germany.

After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1943, he joined the Army and was deployed in Europe where he participated in the liberation of the German concentration camps. That experience profoundly effected Ferencz, determining the course of his future life and career.

Ferencz also helped develop and implement rehabilitation programs for people persecuted by the Nazi regime and played a role in the negotiations that led to the Reparations Agreement between Israel and West Germany, signed in 1952.

He has dedicated his life to fighting for human rights and global peace, making it his mission to promote the establishment of an international rule of law.

“I’m very impressed with the work Aurora is doing around the globe. We have a shared goal to create a more humane society under the rule of law, and I was pleased to accept the invitation to join the Aurora Prize Selection Committee as its Honorary Co-Chair. My experience has taught me that creating a world of support and compassion takes a great deal of time, commitment and effort, so I’m excited about being part of a community who has made this its mission,” said Ferencz.

The Selection Committee for the Aurora Prize includes three Nobel laureates, several former heads of state, high-level diplomats, and other public figures and influential members of the international community.