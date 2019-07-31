Armenian-American journalist Peter Musurlian wins his third Emmy
July 31, 2019 - 11:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Independent Armenian-American journalist Peter Musurlian won his third Los Angeles Area Emmy on Saturday, July 27 at the Academy of Television Arts & Science’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Asbarez reports.
The 52-minute documentary, “Holocaust Soliloquy,” ran on Los Angeles PBS station KLCS in May 2018, winning the Emmy in the Independent Programming Category.
Earlier this year, Musurlian, who shot, wrote, and edited the entire film, won a First Place Los Angeles Press Club Award for Best Videography, beating out two entries from the powerhouse KCET team.
Musurlian won his first Emmy in 2012, for a 30-minute (solo) documentary, Burbank’s African Sister City, which he shot, wrote, narrated, and edited. In 2016, Musurlian, and a team from The Burbank Channel, won Emmys for their various roles in the production of the Mayor’s State-of-the-City video.
Musurlian, who was born in Wisconsin and raised in Torrance, received his bachelor’s degree from USC, and master’s degrees from Baylor University, American University, and the University of Redlands. He has had 10 Emmy nominations since 2002 and has won 24 Golden Mikes from the Radio & Television News Association of Southern California.
Growing up, Musurlian attended St. James Armenian Apostolic Church. In 1983, he interned at ABC News in Washington, D.C., as part of the Armenian Assembly Intern Program. From 2006 to 2009, he sat on the Board of Directors of the Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region.
Among more than 20 Armenian-themed projects Musurlian has produced over the last 20 years are: The Long Journey from the NFL to Armenia (2006), Historic Armenia (2015), and The 100-Year-Old Survivor (2015), which all ran on KLCS in Los Angeles. You can see them, and much more, online.
Top stories
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan has issued a statement on recent ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan.
On Thursday, ECOSOC held its first plenary meeting for the 2020 session, in which it elected its bureau for the session.
The European Union has come up with a multi-million euro support to Armenia’s reforms in judiciary.
Taner Akçam says the signatures on the letters, dated 3 March and 7 April 1915, match those of Shakir on other documents.
Partner news
Latest news
Heartburn drugs may contribute to allergies, says new study When heartburn or ulcer pain strikes, drugs can target stomach acid to calm bellies and offer relief.
Science finds "frustration neurons" in the brain What if you found out that this feeling of depletion is really just another thing our brain does to keep its chemical symphony in tune?
Binge drinking on the rise among older adults: study As America’s younger generations shift toward sobriety, recent research suggests the opposite is happening among its older ones.
Smoking hinders effectiveness of embolization procedure Embolization procedures to treat blood vessel abnormalities in the lungs are less effective if the patient is a smoker.