Russia "concerned about escalation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow is concerned about the escalation on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan and calls for restraint, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Thursday, August 1.

“We are really concerned about the escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as a result of which an Armenian soldier was killed, others were wounded on both sides,” she told a briefing, RIA Novosti reports.

According to her, increasing tensions go against the recent agreements to observe the ceasefire and intentions to reach a political settlement.

“Further escalation is unacceptable. We urge the sides to show restraint, to reject the use of force, to take measures aimed at stabilizing the situation,” Zakharova added.

An soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces, Arman Bulghadaryan (b. 1995) was killed in Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations along the border on Sunday, July 28.

Earlier, two other Armenian servicemen had been wounded in cross-border shooting by Azerbaijani troops.