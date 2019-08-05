Armenian Genocide survivor dies in Argentina
August 5, 2019 - 11:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Genocide survivor Assana Sarkissian has died in Rosario, Argentina, El Ciudadano reveals.
She would have turned 98 on August 4.
Born in 1921 in the province of Diyarbakir (in present-day Turkey), she managed to survive the heinous systematic plan of extermination that the Ottoman Empire masterminded against the Armenian people.
And now, Sarkissian is no more, says Professor Delfina Demirdjian, a member of the Armenian community of Argentina.
"After crossing rivers and mountains to save her life, after crossing the ocean, creating a large family with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, after surviving everything, she's gone," says Demirdjian.
"Her life will always be a symbol of resilience for us."
