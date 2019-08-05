Cutting down on red meat, eggs could aid cancer treatment: study
August 5, 2019 - 14:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Diet is already a key part of managing diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, but new research adds to a growing body of evidence that it could help cancer treatment, too, South China Morning Post reports.
The study, published last month in the journal Nature, found restricting intake of an amino acid found in red meat and eggs significantly enhanced cancer treatment in mice, slowing tumour growth.
“These are very strong effects, and they are effects that are as strong as we would see with drugs that work,” said lead researcher Jason Locasale, an associate professor at Duke University’s School of Medicine in the US state of North Carolina.
“What this study is showing is that there are many situations where a drug by itself doesn’t work, but if you combine the drug with the diet, it works, or the radiation therapy doesn’t work well, but if you combine … with the diet, it works well,” he said.
The study focused on restricting intake of the amino acid methionine, which is key to a process called one-carbon metabolism that helps cancer cells grow.
Methionine restriction has already been associated with both anti-ageing and weight loss, but its importance to cancerous cells suggested it could also be a promising way to enhance cancer treatment.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia PM sends condolences to Trump over Texas shooting “I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic incidents in Texas and Ohio that resulted in numerous casualties," Pashinyan said.
Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line set for August 6 The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
110 boys born for every 100 girls in Armenia in 2018 The ratio between males and females at birth slightly improved in Armenia in 2018, official statistics reveals.
Online CBD search more popular than Beyonce, Kim Kardashian “Looking at 2018 trends, CBD grew by over 260 percent in popularity online,” Joshua Neilly, CIO of cannabisMD, said.