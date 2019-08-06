89 U.S. Representatives fighting Trump attempt to de-fund Artsakh aid

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. House of Representatives sent a swift and powerful rebuke to the Trump Administration’s efforts to cut U.S. aid for Artsakh de-mining efforts, with 89 Members of Congress – many chairing key House committees - co-signing a letter, led by senior House Foreign Affairs Committee member Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Congressman TJ Cox (D-CA), defending this life-saving program, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The Sherman-Cox letter, an initiative supported by the ANCA, encourages USAID Administrator Mark Green to reverse course and continue U.S. funding for the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) de-mining program. Administrator Green testified before the Foreign Affairs Committee on April 9th of this year that USAID was committed to completing the clearance of landmines and unexploded ordnances within the traditional boundaries of Nagorno Karabakh. Administrator Green’s exchange with Rep. Sherman is available on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=286907845554947

“Within a week, during a Congressional recess, eighty-nine U.S. Representatives from 24 states – including 10 full Committee chairs – joined with the ANCA in openly challenging the Trump Administration’s misguided attempt to end U.S. aid to Artsakh – a powerful response that speaks volumes about the scope and depth of American support for this life-saving program,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “We thank Representatives Sherman and Cox for leading this effort on the House side, are actively supporting the efforts of Senator Menendez on the Senate side, and will continue our work to make Artsakh mine-free and expand the U.S. aid program to include vital rehabilitation services,” continued Hamparian.

Members of Congress received thousands of letters and calls from constituents through the ANCA Rapid Responder system and March to Justice platforms in support of continued aid to Artsakh, with the ANCA Leo Sarkisian and Maral Melkonian Avetisyan summer fellows meeting with hundreds of Capitol Hill staffers in support of the initiative.

“The USAID-funded demining program in Artsakh, implemented by the well-respected HALO Trust, serves as a major American investment in the peace and stability of a strategically important region,” explained Congressman Sherman. “The HALO Trust has cleared thousands of mines to date, saving countless lives. Whether or not USAID previously expected HALO Trust to complete the clearance of mines in Artsakh by September 2019, Administrator Green seemed clear in stating to me on the record in April that USAID will work to completely clear Artsakh of landmines and unexploded ordnances. Thus, I hope USAID to follow through on its commitment and provide additional funding to HALO Trust as needed to complete this critically important project. I am glad to be joined by more than 80 of my colleagues in sending a follow-up letter to Administrator Green to urge USAID to reconsider its decision to stop funding for humanitarian landmine clearance in Artsakh at the end of this year.”

The Members of Congress joining Representatives Sherman and Cox in co-signing the letter to USAID Administrator Mark Green are: House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel (D-NJ), Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Select Committee on Intelligence Chair and Ranking Republican Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Devin Nunes (R-CA), Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern (D-MA), Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters (D-CA), Natural Resources Committee Chair Raul Grijalva (D-AZ), Ethics Committee Chair Ted Deutch (D-FL), House Administration Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Agriculture Committee Chair Collin Peterson (D-MN), and Representatives Karen Bass (D-CA), Don Beyer (D-VA), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Sanford Bishop (D-GA), Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Julia Brownley (D-CA), Salud Carbajal (D-CA), Tony Cardenas (D-CA), Joaquín Castro (D-TX), Judy Chu (D-CA), David Cicilline (D-RI), Gil Cisneros (D-CA), Katherine Clark (D-MA), Lou Correa (D-CA), Jim Costa (D-CA), Jason Crow (D-CO), Susan Davis (D-CA), Madeleine Dean (D-PA), Nanette Diaz Barragan (D-CA), Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), John Garamendi (D-CA), Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Deb Haaland (D-NM), Josh Harder (D-CA), Katie Hill (D-CA), Jim Himes (D-CT), Jared Huffman (D-CA), Bill Johnson (R-OH), Hank Johnson (D-GA), Joe Kennedy (D-MA), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Steve King (R-IA), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), James Langevin (D-RI), Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), Barbara Lee (D-CA), Susie Lee (D-NV), Andy Levin (D-MI), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Daniel Lipinski (D-IL), Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), Betty McCollum (D-MN), Seth Moulton (D-MA), Grace Napolitano (D-CA), Donald Norcross (D-NJ), Chris Pappas (D-NH), William Pascrell (D-NJ), Collin Peterson (D-MN), Katie Porter (D-CA), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Max Rose (D-NY), Harley Rouda (D-CA), Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA), Bobby Rush (D-IL), Tim Ryan (D-OH), Linda Sanchez (D-CA), John Sarbanes (D-MD), Janice Schakowsky (D-IL), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Albio Sires (D-NJ), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), Jackie Speier (D-CA), Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Dina Titus (D-NV), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Paul Tonko (D-NY), Lori Trahan (D-MA), David Trone (D-MD), and Juan Vargas (D-CA).