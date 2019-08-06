// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Second Armenian mission has de-mined 28,063m2 in Syria so far

August 6, 2019 - 12:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The second group of Armenian specialists who are carrying out a humanitarian mission in Syria have de-mined a total area of 28,063 square meters in the Middle-Eastern country between June 8 and August 5.

In the reporting period, 335 patients received medical treatment and assistance, 267 children underwent medical examinations, 65 citizens received anesthesiology services, a total of 638 patients underwent diagnostic radiology exams, while 280 women were provided gynecology services.

In general, 1625 Syrian citizens have received medical assistance.

The first humanitarian mission consisted of sappers, doctors and security specialists, and was sent to the Syrian Arab Republic (Aleppo) on February 8, 2019. The Armenian specialists began humanitarian activities in those areas of Aleppo where military operations were not carried out in order to de-mine the area, raise awareness of the threats coming from mines and provide medical services.

