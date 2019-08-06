OSCE Mission conducts monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
August 6, 2019 - 14:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Tuesday, August 6 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova).
From the opposite side of the contact line, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Foreign and Defense Ministries.
Top stories
She managed to survive the systematic plan of extermination that the Ottoman Empire masterminded against the Armenians.
The Trump Administration is attempting to shut down the program that has saved countless lives across the country.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan has issued a statement on recent ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan.
On Thursday, ECOSOC held its first plenary meeting for the 2020 session, in which it elected its bureau for the session.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
More and more Americans reportedly use marijuana The smallest increase was in South Carolina, where only 6.7 percent of people said they used the drug.
British Airways cabin fills with smoke during flight The flight Spain was evacuated after smoke filled the cabin moments before the flight was due to land.
Britain says "Ready and willing" to do a Brexit deal Britain is “ready and willing” to do a deal to leave the European Union if Brussels renegotiates the agreement.
Pobeda Airlines not suspending flights to Armenia Pobeda Airlines will not suspend its flights to the Shirak airport in the Armenian town of Gyumri.