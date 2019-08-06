OSCE Mission conducts monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Tuesday, August 6 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova).

From the opposite side of the contact line, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Foreign and Defense Ministries.