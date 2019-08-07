Armenia leads Warrior of Peace competition of Int’l Army Games
August 7, 2019 - 15:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Armed Forces are leading the Warrior of Peace event of the International Army Games 2019 that kicked off on Tuesday, August 6 morning in Russia.
Russian and Kazakh teams lag behind Armenia in the second and third spots, respectively, in the competition which Armenia is hosting this year.
The International Army Games will last through August 17 and involve ten countries -- Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia and Uzbekistan.
The annual competitions are aimed at defining the strongest military experts from the participating countries in 32 military contests, with more than 6,000 participants joining the events this year.
Top stories
The mission was conducted at the request of the government and hosted by the Armenia Nuclear Regulatory Authority.
Yerevan has been named one of Europe's 20 most beautiful cities where you can skip huge tourist crowds.
62% of Armenians have a positive image of the European Union (EU), compared to 48% in 2018, the survey says.
The government on Thursday, June 27 approved a draft law on raising minimum wage in Armenia by 23.6%
Partner news
Latest news
Drinking tea, coffee within 4 hours of bedtime "has no impact on sleep" But new research has revealed that drinking coffee or tea within four hours of bedtime does not actually affect sleep.
Armenian MP demands Turkey ministers answer for "death to Jews"video The video footage showed a woman prompting an audience of young girls by shouting the word yahudiye.
Staring at seagulls will help protect your food, say scientists The secret to protecting your seaside chips from scavenging seagulls is to stare at them, say scientists.
Prenatal parental stress could make toddlers cranky The study highlighted the need to attend to what fathers are going through during this time and in a child’s early life.