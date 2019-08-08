Couples with infertility could receive free medical treatment in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Certain couples will receive free infertility treatment in Armenia, according to a new draft law approved by the government Thursday, August 8.

The new program will involve couples that have been having infertility problems for two years or more, in the event that one of the spouses or both of them serve in the army or are parents of a deceased soldier, as well as those involved in the country’s family allowance program or one of the spouses has a disability.

Residents of border settlements are also eligible for the program.

At the same time, one of the spouses has to be an Armenian citizen, the couple’s marriage must be registered, while the women involved should be aged from 20 to 35 (with the exception of mothers of deceased soldiers who can be enrolled in the program by the age of 42).