Pashinyan: Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have many common interests

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have many common interests, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of the Kyrgyz Republic on Friday, August 9.

"We have many issues to discuss, concerning both our Eurasian relations and in our bilateral relations," Pashinyan said ahead of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s meeting.

"I am aware of this year’s statistics, which shows some growth in our trade turnover. We need to work together so that the bilateral trade could develop to the best interest of our countries. I think that the opportunities offered by the EAEU should be used in full.

"Both Armenia and Kyrgyzstan are small countries in the Union, and we have many common interests. This does not mean at all that we have any problems with other partners, but the point is that we can better understand each other’s problems, and we must develop constructive cooperation between our two countries."