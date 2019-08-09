Russian Air Force launches strikes on militant mountain stronghold

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Air Force continued their aerial campaign over the Latakia Governorate on Thursday, August 8 evening, targeting several areas under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party, Al-Masdar News reports.

Using both attack choppers and fighter jets, the Russian Air Force unleashed a flurry of airstrikes on Thursday evening that targeting the militant mountain stronghold of Kabani and the nearby town of Sirmaniyeh.

The Russian Air Force reportedly attacked a network of tunnels used by the militant forces in that part of the Zuwayqat Mountains of northeastern Latakia.

Kabani is the last major militant stronghold in the Latakia Governorate; it is considered one of the keys to the strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughour in the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate.