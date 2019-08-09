Armenia PM congratulates Singapore on National Day
August 9, 2019 - 13:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Singapore Premier Lee Hsien Loong on the Southeast Asian country's National Day.
"I am pleased to see our common determination to move forward in the direction of deeper cooperation and friendship and to tap the existing potential of cooperation," Pashinyan said Friday, August 9.
"Our historical ties, affinities and the reciprocated sympathy constitute a solid basis for the development of multilateral cooperation."
Pashinyan visited Singapore in July when an orchid was named after himself and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, to mark their visit to the National Orchid Garden of Singapore.
Top stories
According to the Armenian side, personal attacks, contained in Azerbaijan's statement are deplorable.
She managed to survive the systematic plan of extermination that the Ottoman Empire masterminded against the Armenians.
The Trump Administration is attempting to shut down the program that has saved countless lives across the country.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan has issued a statement on recent ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Galaxy Group of Companies, Startup Armenia to back innovation projects The two companies will channel joint efforts into the implementation of innovation projects and support to startups.
Alain Delon recovering in Switzerland after stroke Anthony Delon said that doctors had informed him that his father’s vital functions were "perfect”.
China bracing for Typhoon Lekima The storm is currently near Taiwan, and is set to hit Zhejiang Province on China's east coast early August 10 morning.
Electromagnetic fields may hinder spread of breast cancer cells Electromagnetic fields might help prevent some breast cancers from spreading to other parts of the body, research says.