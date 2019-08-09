// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian, Russia PM hold meeting in Kyrgyzstan

August 9, 2019 - 16:14 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting in Kyrgyzstan with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev.

The conversation took place on the sidelines of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, in which both Prime Ministers and their colleagues from the other EAEU states participated, TASS reports.

Pashinyan, alongside the Prime Ministers of the other EAEU member countries will attend the opening of the Tengri International Music Festival 2019.

