Alain Delon recovering in Switzerland after stroke
August 9, 2019 - 17:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Legendary French actor Alain Delon is recovering in a Swiss clinic after suffering a stroke and a small brain haemorrhage several weeks ago, his eldest son Anthony Delon revealed on Thursday, August 8, Swissinfo reports.
Anthony Delon told the AFP news agency that doctors had informed him that his father’s vital functions were "perfect” and his condition had stabilized.
"He underwent surgery at the Pitié-Salpêtrière [Parisian hospital], where he spent three weeks in intensive care. The whole family took turns at his bedside, my brother, my sister and my mother Nathalie," he said.
"His vital functions being perfect and his condition stabilized, according to doctors, he has gone back to Switzerland and is resting quietly in a clinic. My sister, who now resides in Switzerland is closely following his recovery and keeping us informed of his daily progress.”
In mid-June, Alain Delon's entourage said the actor had been admitted to the American Hospital in Neuilly "for dizziness and minor headaches".
On May 19, the 83-year-old film star received an honorary Palme d'Or d'honneur from his daughter Anouchka at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.
The veteran French actor is an icon of the European film industry, after starring in over 80 films. He has worked with filmmakers such as Michelangelo Antonioni, Luchino Visconti, Jean-Pierre Melville and Jean-Luc Godard.
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Galaxy Group of Companies, Startup Armenia to back innovation projects The two companies will channel joint efforts into the implementation of innovation projects and support to startups.
Armenian, Russia PM hold meeting in Kyrgyzstan Pashinyan took part in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the city of Cholpon-Ata.
Armenia PM congratulates Singapore on National Day Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Singapore Premier Lee Hsien Loong on the country's National Day.
Hong Kong airport occupied by crowd of protesters The crowd at the airport, which appeared to number in the high hundreds, included many older Hong Kongers.