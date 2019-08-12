Alcohol production sees double-digit growth in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Alcohol production saw double-digit growth in January-June 2019 year-on-year, information published by the National Statistical Service reveals.

The production of brandy expanded by 44% in the reporting period, while that of vodka, wine and beer grew by 37%, 43% and 19.6%, respectively.

Also, 23% more mineral and carbonated waters were produced in the first six months of 2019, official statistics reveals.