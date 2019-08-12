Alan Gogbashian appointed UK's new Ambassador to Armenia
August 12, 2019 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - British-Armenian diplomat Alan Andranik Gogbashian has been appointed the United Kingdom's new Ambassador to Yerevan, the British government revealed Monday, August 12.
Gogbashian will succeed Judith Farnworth who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment.
The new envoy will take up his appointment during September 2019.
Gogbashian joined the British Foreign Office in 2008 and served as the head of International Human Resources at the Human Resources Directorate at the FCO in 2017-2018.
In the past year, he has been taking a full-time Russian language training course, according to information posted on the UK government's website.
