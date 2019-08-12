// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Alan Gogbashian appointed UK's new Ambassador to Armenia

Alan Gogbashian appointed UK's new Ambassador to Armenia
August 12, 2019 - 11:20 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - British-Armenian diplomat Alan Andranik Gogbashian has been appointed the United Kingdom's new Ambassador to Yerevan, the British government revealed Monday, August 12.

Gogbashian will succeed Judith Farnworth who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment.

The new envoy will take up his appointment during September 2019.

Gogbashian joined the British Foreign Office in 2008 and served as the head of International Human Resources at the Human Resources Directorate at the FCO in 2017-2018.

In the past year, he has been taking a full-time Russian language training course, according to information posted on the UK government's website.

 Top stories
22 Senators join 89 Reps to reverse Trump attempt to de-fund Artsakh aid22 Senators join 89 Reps to reverse Trump attempt to de-fund Artsakh aid
The letter encourages Mark Green to reverse course and continue U.S. funding for the Artsakh de-mining program.
Armenia PM congratulates Singapore on National DayArmenia PM congratulates Singapore on National Day
Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Singapore Premier Lee Hsien Loong on the country's National Day.
Yerevan: Armenia remains the sole guarantor of Karabakh securityYerevan: Armenia remains the sole guarantor of Karabakh security
According to the Armenian side, personal attacks, contained in Azerbaijan's statement are deplorable.
Armenian Genocide survivor dies in ArgentinaArmenian Genocide survivor dies in Argentina
She managed to survive the systematic plan of extermination that the Ottoman Empire masterminded against the Armenians.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
OSCE Minsk Co-Chairs make concrete proposals of next steps in Karabakh conflict settlement process
Dutch parliament slams Erdogan’s comments on Armenian Genocide
Artsakh welcomes participants of ConiFA Europe football championship
Conflict over gas prices brewing between Armenia and Russia: media
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Iran's Zarif: U.S. arms sales to Gulf turning region into "tinderbox" Washington is pursuing a "maximum pressure" campaign designed to force Iran to limit its nuclear and military activities.
Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations surge due to engineering work: Armenia “[The surge in ceasefire violations] is the result of engineering works carried out by the two sides," Balayan said.
Iran: No "definitive" French proposals to ease tensions Reports said France has offered to deposit $15 bn to help Iran conduct business regardless of U.S. sanctions.
Hong Kong airport flights canceled amid protests Roads to the airport were congested and car park spaces were full on the fourth day of a mass demonstration there.