Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations surge due to engineering work: Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - During the past two weeks ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani military have intensified, Deputy Armenian Defense Minister Gabriel Balayan told the reporters Monday, August 12.

“[The surge in ceasefire violations] is the result of engineering works carried out by the two sides," Balayan said.

"The Defense Ministry’s policy is not to give the rival an opportunity to move their positions forward. We have significant achievements as a result of the engineering works.”