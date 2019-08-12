Yerevan named the most popular destination from Moscow this summer

PanARMENIAN.Net - Analysts of the Tutu.ru service havediscovered that in the summer of 2019, Yerevan, Armenia has become the most popular foreign destination for tourists from Moscow. According to the company, departures for Yerevan increased by almost a quarter.

At the same time, the number of those air passengers who chose a summer vacation in Georgia was almost halved.

The travel service experts analyzed all purchased airline tickets with a date from June 1 to September 1, 2019.

The data obtained were compared with the same period of 2018.