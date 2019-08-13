Artsakh: Azerbaijan’s false claims seek to humiliate Armenian soldier
August 13, 2019 - 12:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Defense Ministry of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) has refuted Azerbaijani media reports alleging that an Armenian soldier has found himself on the other side of the border due to “non-statutory relations” in the Armenian army.
It was reported earlier that Armenian serviceman Arayik Ghazaryan (b. 2000) left his military post on Monday, August 12 afternoon and found himself on the territory of Azerbaijan under unknown circumstances.
The Artsakh Defense Ministry is urging against believing the false allegations of the Azerbaijani side, “which are only aimed at humiliating the image of the Armenian soldier, and instead wait for the end of the ongoing investigation, the results of which will be made public.”
“Light scratches and scars on Private Ghazaryan's body are presented [by Azerbaijan] as evidence of violence against him,” the Artsakh side says.
“Misrepresenting the reality and attributing their own atrocities to others is in the spirit of the Azerbaijani propaganda practices.”
