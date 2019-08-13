Armenia, Russia send more humanitarian aid to Syria
August 13, 2019 - 15:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - By the decision of the Armenian and Russian governments, one more batch of humanitarian aid has been sent to Syria.
The packages sent by the Armenian-Russian Humanitarian Response Center will be allocated to the Syrian citizens affected by the conflict in the Middle East.
Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations Feliks Tsolakyan on Tuesday, August 13 oversaw the process as a plane carrying the goods took off in Yerevan.
Parcels were stuffed with canned meat and fish, sugar and other products.
The representatives of the Armenian and Russian sides will hand the goods over the Syrian branch of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which is set to later distribute the aid among those in need of it.
Armenia has sent several batches of humanitarian aid to Syria in the past. Also, the second group of Armenian experts are currently demining the territory of Syria while physicians and surgeons offer medical assistance and services.
