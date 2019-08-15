Armenia chocolate exports grow 30%

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has revealed in a Facebook post that export of chocolate from Armenia has grown by 30.3% in the first six months of 2019.

It was reported earlier that alcohol production saw double-digit growth in January-June 2019 year-on-year.

The production of brandy expanded by 44% in the reporting period, while that of vodka, wine and beer grew by 37%, 43% and 19.6%, respectively.

Also, 23% more mineral and carbonated waters were produced in the first six months of 2019, official statistics reveals.