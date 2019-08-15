Armenia chocolate exports grow 30%
August 15, 2019 - 11:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has revealed in a Facebook post that export of chocolate from Armenia has grown by 30.3% in the first six months of 2019.
It was reported earlier that alcohol production saw double-digit growth in January-June 2019 year-on-year.
The production of brandy expanded by 44% in the reporting period, while that of vodka, wine and beer grew by 37%, 43% and 19.6%, respectively.
Also, 23% more mineral and carbonated waters were produced in the first six months of 2019, official statistics reveals.
Top stories
A corresponding decision has already been approved, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said.
Upon the Board's approval, an amount equivalent to about $35.5 mln becomes immediately available to Armenia.
Armenia's foreign debts was down by $86.5 million as of March 2019, the government said in a Facebook post.
The number of tourists who visited Armenia in January-March has grown by 5.2% year-on-year, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Partner news
Latest news
Doctors to recreate brain behavior with blood cells to find Alzheimer's cure "Trying to find effective treatments to treat Alzheimer’s has been like a drought in the desert,” Allison Reiss, M.D. said.
Russian pilots hailed as heroes after emergency landing in cornfield The plane landed in a cornfield, with its engines off and landing gear retracted, the agency added.
Armenia ready to host 6th Starmus Festival, says President Armenia is ready to host the sixth edition of the Starmus Festival, Sarkissian told people behind the event.
Bolton accuses Russia of stealing U.S. military technology John Bolton has accused Russia of building hypersonic missiles based on stolen U.S. military technology.