Armenia ready to host 6th Starmus Festival, says President

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is ready to host the sixth edition of the Starmus Festival, President Armen Sarkissian told people behind the event during his working visit to Spain.

Sarkissian said Armenia prioritizes the development of science and technologies and is ready to host prominent scientists, Nobel laureates, members of the Apollo Mission, famous musicians.

The sides agreed to create a special work group to tackle organizational issues ahead of the festival.

Also, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Starmus and a new presidential initiative - Advanced Tomorrow (ATOM) - a project aimed at the development of science and technology in Armenia.

ATOM will facilitate not only the establishment of a science and technology city, but also the creation of a science park, Museum of Tomorrow, with Starmus cited as an interesting potential partner.

Starmus V, held in Zurich, Switzerland from June 24-29, welcomed 11 Nobel laureates to the stage, as well as luminaries from the worlds of art and music, for discussion, debate and engagement across a broad body of science, from microbiology and biochemistry to astrophysics and neuroscience.