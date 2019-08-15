Armenia ready to host 6th Starmus Festival, says President
August 15, 2019 - 16:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is ready to host the sixth edition of the Starmus Festival, President Armen Sarkissian told people behind the event during his working visit to Spain.
Sarkissian said Armenia prioritizes the development of science and technologies and is ready to host prominent scientists, Nobel laureates, members of the Apollo Mission, famous musicians.
The sides agreed to create a special work group to tackle organizational issues ahead of the festival.
Also, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Starmus and a new presidential initiative - Advanced Tomorrow (ATOM) - a project aimed at the development of science and technology in Armenia.
ATOM will facilitate not only the establishment of a science and technology city, but also the creation of a science park, Museum of Tomorrow, with Starmus cited as an interesting potential partner.
Starmus V, held in Zurich, Switzerland from June 24-29, welcomed 11 Nobel laureates to the stage, as well as luminaries from the worlds of art and music, for discussion, debate and engagement across a broad body of science, from microbiology and biochemistry to astrophysics and neuroscience.
Top stories
The Security Council’s press service revealed that Patrushev will hold consultations on security issues in Yerevan.
The letter encourages Mark Green to reverse course and continue U.S. funding for the Artsakh de-mining program.
Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Singapore Premier Lee Hsien Loong on the country's National Day.
According to the Armenian side, personal attacks, contained in Azerbaijan's statement are deplorable.
Partner news
Latest news
Doctors to recreate brain behavior with blood cells to find Alzheimer's cure "Trying to find effective treatments to treat Alzheimer’s has been like a drought in the desert,” Allison Reiss, M.D. said.
Russian pilots hailed as heroes after emergency landing in cornfield The plane landed in a cornfield, with its engines off and landing gear retracted, the agency added.
Bolton accuses Russia of stealing U.S. military technology John Bolton has accused Russia of building hypersonic missiles based on stolen U.S. military technology.
British-Iranian anthropologist detained in Tehran Kameel Ahmady was detained in Tehran, according to the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran.