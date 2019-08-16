Turkish-Armenian lawmaker addresses Argentine Congress
August 16, 2019 - 10:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputies Garo Paylan, who is of Armenian descent, and Ebru Günay of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey delivered strong statements during a conference at the National Congress of Argentinaon Wednesday, August 15, reports Agencia Prensa Armenia.
"The same Genocide against the Armenians 105 years ago, could be repeated today against the Kurds," said Paylan. "I am very grateful for Argentina's recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Many countries recognized it, but did this stop our pain? We will achieve justice when the Turkish Parliament recognizes the Armenian Genocide," said the Deputy. "Only a truly democratic Turkey will recognize the genocide against the Armenian people."
Günay said that the HDP has gender parity and that those accused of gender violence or those who exercise polygamy are not allowed to participate in it.
"We are fighting for women in a region where patriarchy is very strong," said Günay. "It is very difficult to fight for the rights of different peoples in an almost fascist environment."
Paylan and Günay are touring South America -- Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Brazil. They met with Uruguayan Vice President Lucia Topolansky and former President Jose "Pepe" Mujica on August 13-14.
