Artsakh Foreign Minister meets HALO Trust Program Manager

August 16, 2019 - 14:38 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Foreign Minister, Masis Mayilian, on Friday, August 16hosted the newly appointed Artsakh Program Manager of the international non-government organization The HALO Trust, Edward Robert Syfret.

Issues related to the further activity of The Halo Trust on mine clearance and disposal of unexploded ordnances in the territory of Artsakh, as well as prospects for funding the organization’s activities in the future were discussed at the meeting.

The Artsakh Foreign Minister expressed his satisfaction with the work carried out by organisation towards ensuring the safety of the country’s population and reiterated the Ministry’s readiness to support the realization of humanitarian programs in Artsakh.

The Trump Administration—caving in to pressure from Azerbaijan’s authoritarian Aliyev regime—is targeting the humanitarian aid program in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), attempting to shut down the HALO Trust’s de-mining program that has saved countless lives across the country.

Congressional opposition to the Trump Administration attempts to cut U.S. aid for the Artsakh de-mining continues to grow, with 22 Senators from 16 states representing 143 million Americans joining 89 U.S. Representatives who earlier co-signed a letter defending this life-saving program

