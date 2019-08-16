Lydian Armenia: Criminal case over hooliganism, arrogation launched
August 16, 2019 - 17:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prosecutor’s Office of Armenia's Vayots Dzor province on Wednesday, August 14 passed a resolution on initiating a criminal proceeding based on the appeal of Lydian Armenia over the case of hooliganism and arrogation under the country's Criminal Code, Article 258, Section 1 and Article 322, Section 1.
On August 14th 2019 the case was sent to Vayots Dzor Regional Investigation Department of RA Investigative Committee.
The procedural background of the case is as follows:
On July 24th 2018, a Lydian manager reported on the illegal blockage of the access roads to Lydian’s Project area by a group of people since June 22nd, and with gross violation of public order they performed an arrogation, due to which the Company continues incurring major losses.
The police had declined to initiate the proceedings based on the prepared materials, and this position was supported by the Prosecutor’s Office of RA Vayots Dzor Province, however, all three instances of Armenian court supported Lydian’s position.
On July 18th 2019, the Republic of Armenia Cassation Court resolved to decline initiating proceedings on the cassation appeal submitted by A.Harutyunyan, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia.
A preliminary investigation is underway.
