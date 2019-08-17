120 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
August 17, 2019 - 13:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 120 ceasefire violations - some 2300 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from August 11 to 17, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue holding the upper hand on the contact line and taking necessary steps to protect their positions.
