120 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 120 ceasefire violations - some 2300 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from August 11 to 17, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers continue holding the upper hand on the contact line and taking necessary steps to protect their positions.