// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

120 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

120 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
August 17, 2019 - 13:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 120 ceasefire violations - some 2300 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from August 11 to 17, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers continue holding the upper hand on the contact line and taking necessary steps to protect their positions.

 Top stories
"Shadows of 1915" centers on memories of Armenian Genocide
It’s a contradiction that continues to haunt the contemporary Armenian community, according to Burger.
Russian security chief due in Armenia Aug 12Russian security chief due in Armenia Aug 12
The Security Council’s press service revealed that Patrushev will hold consultations on security issues in Yerevan.
22 Senators join 89 Reps to reverse Trump attempt to de-fund Artsakh aid22 Senators join 89 Reps to reverse Trump attempt to de-fund Artsakh aid
The letter encourages Mark Green to reverse course and continue U.S. funding for the Artsakh de-mining program.
Armenia PM congratulates Singapore on National DayArmenia PM congratulates Singapore on National Day
Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Singapore Premier Lee Hsien Loong on the country's National Day.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Dutch parliament slams Erdogan’s comments on Armenian Genocide
Conflict over gas prices brewing between Armenia and Russia: media
Pashinyan invites Rouhani to EAEU summit in Armenia
Armenia welcomes Dutch response to Erdogan's denialist remarks
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
U.S. issues warrant to seize Iranian Grace 1 oil tanker The US Justice Department (DoJ) has issued a warrant for the seizure of the Iranian supertanker Grace 1.
Researcher decodes brain to help patients with mental illnesses Mental illnesses cause the brain to have trouble dealing with effortful states, like focusing attention over long periods of time.
Men with advanced dementia "more likely to be hospitalized" Men are more likely to be hospitalized, physically restrained and receive invasive treatment than women in the last 30 days of life.
Lydian Armenia: Criminal case over hooliganism, arrogation launched On August 14th 2019 the case was sent to Vayots Dzor Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee.