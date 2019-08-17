// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian Defense Minister traveling to Moscow

August 17, 2019 - 15:43 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan will travel to Moscow and participate in the closing ceremony of the International Army Games 2019, the press service of the Defense Ministry said Saturday, August 17.

The Armenian defense chief is set to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu in Moscow.

Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

