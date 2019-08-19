George R.R. Martin: "Game Of Thrones" being over is "freeing"
August 19, 2019 - 12:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO's hit drama "Game of Thrones" came to an end after eight seasons earlier this spring, much to the dismay of many diehard fans around the globe. But the man whose work inspired it all — author George R.R. Martin — didn't seem too upset by the show's conclusion.
Martin, who penned the series on which "Thrones" was based, told "The Guardian" the stress of finishing his next book to "stay ahead" of the show was "enormous."
"There were a couple of years where, if I could have finished the book, I could have stayed ahead of the show for another couple of years and the stress was enormous," said the writer. Martin released the fifth book in the fantasy series in 2011, as the drama was just hitting viewers' TV screens.
While Martin explained that the show "completely changed" his life, he didn't seem totally distraught over its finale. "Having the show finish is freeing, because I'm at my own pace now," said the author. "I have good days and I have bad days and the stress is far less, although it's still there ... I'm sure that when I finish 'A Dream of Spring' you'll have to tether me to the Earth."
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian wrestlers win two silver medals at World Championships The Armenian team has won two silver medals at the 2019 World Junior Wrestling Championships, held in Tallinn.
Trump confirms interest in buying Greenland "for strategic reasons" Trump’s interest, reported last week, was greeted with widespread hilarity but with indignation in Greenland and Denmark.
Armenian Defense Minister traveling to Moscow Armenian defense chief Davit Tonoyan is set to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu in Moscow.
120 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue holding the upper hand on the contact line and taking necessary steps to protect their positions.