ICRC representatives visit detained Armenian soldier in Azerbaijan
August 20, 2019 - 13:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have visited the Armenian soldier Arayik Ghazaryan who was detained in Azerbaijan on August 12, Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan said in a Facebook post.
"I hope the protection of the rights of our serviceman will thus be guaranteed in Azerbaijan," Beglaryan said.
"I maintain constant contact with the head of the Stepanakert office of the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet, having expressed my concern and readiness to help reach a favorable resolution of the situation."
Ghazaryan (b. 2000) left his military post in Nagorno Karabakh on August 12 afternoon and ended up in the territory of Azerbaijan.
In a statement issued on August 13, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh refuted Azerbaijani media reports alleging that the Armenian soldier has found himself on the other side of the border due to “non-statutory relations” in the Armenian army.
