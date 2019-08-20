OSCE to conduct Artsakh contact line monitoring on Aug 21

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Wednesday, Auaugst 21 conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the border of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, in the Omar mountain pass.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

From the other side of the border, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Martin Schuster (Germany).

The Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.