Armenian President meets Manchester City chairman in UK

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has met Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, the chairman of Manchester City football club and the chief executive officer and managing director of Mubadala Development Company, in Manchester, UK.

The two discussed the prospects of cooperating with Mubadala and the latter’s possible investments in Armenia.

The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company mainly operates in the fields of high technologies, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, real estate, infrastructure, education and science.

Mubarak briefed Sarkissian on the activity of the City Football Group, a holding company whose flagship club is Manchester City F.C.

Also, the possibility of implementing projects aimed at the development of football in Armenia were discussed at the meeting in Manchester.

Once the meeting was over, Sarkissian toured the Manchester City Academy to learn more about training programs of various age groups.

The Armenian leader also watched the match between Manchester City and Tottenham.