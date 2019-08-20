Alexis Ohanian welcomes Dwayne Johnson to Armenian "clan"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian-American entrepreneur, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has welcomed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to what he described as the Armenian "clan" after the actor married longtime love Lauren Hashian.

"Welcome to the [Armenian flag emoji] tribe, @TheRock -- honorary Armenian!" Ohanian said in a tweet.

Johnson posted a picture on his official Instagram account showing the pair dressed in wedding finery and arms raised in celebration on a rise overlooking the ocean in Hawaii, CNN reports.

"We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)," the caption read.

The star tagged his new wife, a singer-songwriter of Armenian descent, in the photo as well as his former brother-in-law Hiram Garcia, who heads up the production company founded by Johnson and his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, are the parents of two daughters: Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1. He has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, from his marriage to Garcia.