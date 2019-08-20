Alexis Ohanian welcomes Dwayne Johnson to Armenian "clan"
August 20, 2019 - 14:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian-American entrepreneur, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has welcomed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to what he described as the Armenian "clan" after the actor married longtime love Lauren Hashian.
"Welcome to the [Armenian flag emoji] tribe, @TheRock -- honorary Armenian!" Ohanian said in a tweet.
Johnson posted a picture on his official Instagram account showing the pair dressed in wedding finery and arms raised in celebration on a rise overlooking the ocean in Hawaii, CNN reports.
"We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)," the caption read.
The star tagged his new wife, a singer-songwriter of Armenian descent, in the photo as well as his former brother-in-law Hiram Garcia, who heads up the production company founded by Johnson and his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.
Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, are the parents of two daughters: Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1. He has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, from his marriage to Garcia.
Top stories
It’s a contradiction that continues to haunt the contemporary Armenian community, according to Burger.
The Security Council’s press service revealed that Patrushev will hold consultations on security issues in Yerevan.
The letter encourages Mark Green to reverse course and continue U.S. funding for the Artsakh de-mining program.
Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Singapore Premier Lee Hsien Loong on the country's National Day.
Partner news
Latest news
Study unveils potential new treatment approach for lung cancer There will be 228,000 new lung cancer cases this year, and 30% of them will have mutations in the KRAS pathway.
China could overwhelm U.S. military in Asia in hours, report says Missiles from China's rapidly improving military could overwhelm its bases in hours, a report says.
Militants reportedly withdrawing from Khan Sheikhounin Hama According to the source, the militants have begun withdrawing from Khan Sheikhoun, Al-Latamnah, Kafr Zita, Morek, Latmeen.
“Forget-me-not” tower will be built in Yerevan A 270-meter skyscraper dubbed “Forget-me-not” will be built in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan.