Artsakh President meets OSCE envoy in Stepanakert

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan met the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador, Andrzej Kasprzyk, in Stepanakert on Tuesday, August 20.

The meeting addressed a range of issues on the situation along the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces.

Kasprzyk is a member of the OSCE Mission, which is set to hold a monitoring of the contact line on Wednesday.