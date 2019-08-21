Artsakh President meets OSCE envoy in Stepanakert
August 21, 2019 - 10:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan met the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador, Andrzej Kasprzyk, in Stepanakert on Tuesday, August 20.
The meeting addressed a range of issues on the situation along the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces.
Kasprzyk is a member of the OSCE Mission, which is set to hold a monitoring of the contact line on Wednesday.
