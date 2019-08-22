Armenia: Soldier’s detention in Azerbaijan remains concerning

PanARMENIAN.Net - The matter of the Armenian soldier who crossed the border to Azerbaijan remains concerning, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters Thursday, August 22.

Arayik Ghazaryan (b. 2000) left his military post in Nagorno Karabakh on August 12 afternoon and ended up in the territory of Azerbaijan.

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have visited the Armenian soldier on August 19.

“I have no news for the moment, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Defense Ministry and other relevant agencies are on it,” Mnatsakanyan said.

“The question requires a systematic approach.”

The Foreign Minister also said he continues holding meetings with his Azerbaijani counterpart.

“The negotiation process has not stopped. Communication with Azerbaijan is pretty stable,” Mnatsakanyan said.