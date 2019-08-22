Volunteering to provide people with safe housing underway in villages

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the village of Aghavnadzor of Vayots Dzor province a problem of a half-built house and a wheelchair ramp has been solved. The Babayans have been assisted by VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia who have been partnering in the field of housing for many years.

The old house, built over 40 years ago, has never been renovated due to health and financial reasons. Years ago, in 2006, the eldest son, Alik, was confined to a wheelchair due to an accident. It was not only a psychological but also a serious financial problem for the family. Alik and his younger brother, Artsrun, worked but could not renovate the house while the problems were not few-- semi-dark rooms lacking enough windows and with dilapidated walls, leaking roof, a ruined balcony, a wooden wheelchair ramp and more.

Owing to the house-building project, the Babayans have already completed the interior works of the house. A heating system will also be installed soon. With the willingness to help the family, the heads and staff members of VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia joined to help to complete the construction operations. The volunteers have come together to make decent housing possible. With joint efforts, a new wheelchair ramp was built instead of the old wooden one. Concrete works have been carried out. Having a comfortable home is no longer a dream for the family.

“For me, having a wheelchair ramp is a necessity today, but the wooden ramp was not very safe. The concrete ramp for the wheelchair is the same as the paved road for a car (smiling). Thank you for helping to solve the most important issue for me,” said Alik.

“We ought to come together in order to make our motherland prosperous. We should be able to create something that each of our countryman can make use of it. I feel blissful, when, every time, in some place, we undertake construction works. The group of volunteers, like a circle of salvation, helps to finish the works quicker. I truly believe, that inspires not only the people, who are in need of a house, but also our colleagues themselves. Only humanity and responsibility enlighten the path of life. This is the way our colleagues think, otherwise they would not work here, as they consider the matter refers to themselves as well”, VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

“Every family has its problems and difficulties. In case of this family it is important to note that endurance, sense of humor, and the desire to overcome difficulties have not left them, and there are people, who are willing to support by giving a helping hand, to ease the burden of years of the family. This is the mission of the housing project,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia president Ashot Yeghiazaryan.